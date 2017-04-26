Firefighters Battling Frostproof Fire On Lake Reedy Blvd.

Update: Polk County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are assisting Frostproof Fire Department with a structure fire and a brush fire. At this time we cannot confirm if the structure is a residential home. Just after 5 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to 1870 Lake Reedy Boulevard S in Frostproof. The brush fire spreads across approximately 5 acres.

Law enforcement has blocked Lake Reedy Blvd. S while firefighters battle the blaze.

