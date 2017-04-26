Our Children’s Academy Receives Walmart Community Grant





Lake Wales, Florida – On April 14, 2017, Our Children’s Academy of Lake Wales was awarded funding from Walmart Community Grants. All funding received from the Foundation will go towards providing our school’s Speech-Language Pathology Department with evaluation materials to determine where each student performs, as well as to identify the specific interventions each of our students need.

Both staff and students at Our Children’s Academy would like to thank Walmart Community Grants and Walmart Facility #580 for their generous donation and continued support over the years.

Our Children’s Academy is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit public charter school that exclusively serves children with special needs. Our Children’s Academy is based on the belief of the administration, staff and Board of Trustees that early intervention is crucial to helping children and young adults with special needs to cultivate healthy lifestyles and grow into well-adjusted persons. It is the school’s belief that students need a safe, positive and nurturing learning environment to develop communication skills, social skills, academic and technical skills in order to build their self-confidence and become productive members of society.

For more information about Our Children’s Academy, please visit the Academy’s website at www.ourchildrensacademy.org or call us at 863-679-3338.