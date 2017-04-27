Haines City Cardboard Boat Challenge

TEAMS REGISTER NOW!





POLK COUNTY, FL – Haines City Cardboard Boat Challenge on May 6, 2017 at Lake Eva Boat Ramp



Haines City Public Works Department in partnership with LE/AD (Lakes Education/Action Drive) is holding a community event like no other! Families, corporate groups, Boy & Girl Scout Troops and many others can join together to take on the Cardboard Boat challenge! This event helps raise awareness about Haines City lakes and important water resources and how we all must play a role in protecting them. People can reduce their impact on the environment through the lifestyle choices they make every day. Celebrate our lakes and join the fun!

THE CHALLENGE:

To build a boat out of cardboard and duct tape, and then put 2 people inside to race around a course, be the first to make it across the finish line without sinking.

On-Site Built Registration 8 A.M. – 8:30 A.M.

Cardboard Boat Building On-site 8:30 A.M. – 10:00 A.M.

Pre-Built Registration 9:00 A.M. – 9:30 A.M.

Race Starts at 10:00 am

To reinforce the reason behind this event the theme of the cardboard boats are a “Lakes” awareness theme. Each team must name their boat with a Lakes awareness theme, and turn in a short bio explaining the name choice to be announced prior to launch. The teams create a boat out of cardboard and duct tape, and race a course on Lake Eva! Environmental Exhibitors at the Seven Rivers Festival will provide children’s activities, information on ways to protect our lakes, water ways and other environmental fun facts.

Teams can Register online at www.lakeseducation.org

Haines City Public Works (863) 421-3777

