PCU issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice

Bartow, Fla. ( May 26, 2017 ) — POLK COUNTY UTILITIES has issued a Department of Health required “PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE” due to a loss of pressure. This affects approximately 5218 service connections.

This notice is for customers located in subdivisions and places of business on C.R. 540A from S. Florida Ave. to U.S. Hwy 98 in the Southwest Region Public Water System.

As a PRECAUTION, we advise that all water users in the region drink bottled water and/or boil water to a rolling boil for at least one minute for cooking and drinking.

This “PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE” will remain in effect until ongoing water sampling analysis is completed. Polk County Utilities will issue notice rescinding this precautionary measure once satisfactory results have been confirmed, normally after 48 hours.

As a further precaution, the water lines in this area have been flushed.