33 Year Old Man Killed In Industrial Accident At Florida Caribbean Distillers

Auburndale, Florida – On Wednesday, June 21, 2017 the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 425 Recker Highway, Auburndale, for a cardiac arrest call for service. The location is the Florida Caribbean Distillers. Units with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived on scene and observed Aaron Rowe, 33 years old of Kissimmee, lying on the ground unresponsive. Life saving measures were performed and Aaron was transported to the Winter Haven Hospital.





Aaron was pronounced deceased at the Winter Haven Hospital at 6:16.

During the investigation it was learned the location contains numerous conveyor belts and machinery within the facility. The decedent, who was an employee of the business, was working on supplying power to a conveyor belt motor, making that particular conveyor operational again. The decedent used a lock out system to power off the line which he was working with. While working on supplying power to the motor, the decedent spliced the power wires to make the proper connections to the motor. The power wire was live at this time and the decedent appears to have been electrocuted. During the investigation it was determined the lock out system was affixed to the wrong circuit breaker. This shut off power to a wire other than the one which the decedent was physically working with.

OSHA was notified and will be conducting an independent investigation in reference to this case.

The decedent had burn marks located on both hands. The decedent was transported to the 10th District Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for June 22, 2017.