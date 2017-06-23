Cooking on the Ridge: Peach Brulee Burrata Bruschetta
Ingredients
Directions
Prep 10 m
Cook 5 m
Ready In 15 m
- Stir together herbes de Provence and sea salt in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Top each slice toasted bread with a generous spread of Burrata cheese. Sprinkle cheese with a pinch of the herbes de Provence sea salt mixture. Set aside.
- Lay peach slices flat in a single layer on a flame-proof surface or plate. Lightly sprinkle each slice with turbinado sugar. Using a kitchen torch set to a medium-low flame, melt the sugar by making short, even passes over the top of the sugar. Continue melting the sugar until it bubbles and turns dark brown, about 30 seconds. Place peach slice on each piece of toast and serve.