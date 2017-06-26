Cooking On The Ridge: Grilled Steak Salad with Asian Dressing

Season both side of the rib eye steak with soy sauce and steak seasoning. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour to overnight.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

Grill steak on preheated grill until firm, reddish-pink, and juicy in the center, about 6 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 130 degrees F (54 degrees C). Transfer steak to a platter, sprinkle with lemon juice, and cover loosely with aluminum foil. Allow meat to rest for about 10 minutes, then cut into strips.