Cooking On The Ridge: Grilled Steak Salad with Asian Dressing
Ingredients
DIRECTIONS
Prep 30 m
Cook 15 m
Ready In 1 h 45 m
- Season both side of the rib eye steak with soy sauce and steak seasoning. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour to overnight.
- Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.
- Grill steak on preheated grill until firm, reddish-pink, and juicy in the center, about 6 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 130 degrees F (54 degrees C). Transfer steak to a platter, sprinkle with lemon juice, and cover loosely with aluminum foil. Allow meat to rest for about 10 minutes, then cut into strips.
- Whisk rice vinegar, olive oil, sugar, sesame oil, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes together in a small bowl. Combine lettuce, cucumber, avocado, tomato, carrot, red onion, and steak strips in a large bowl. Pour rice vinegar dressing over salad and toss to coat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds to serve.