Law Enforcement Seeking Missing Polk County Boy Who’s Mother Was Victim Of Murder

Haines City, Florida -A missing child alert has been activated for 7-year-old Donovan Carruthers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that Donovan was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Verbena Street in Davenport/Haines City.


Donovan is described as a 7-year-old boy around 4-feet tall, 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They say the child may be in the company of Joseff Rhodes, a 41-year-old black man, around 5-foot-6 inches tall, with an unknown weight.

Donovan’s mother, 32-year-old Amber Elizabeth Carruthers, was found about 11:12 a.m. (June 17, 2017) at an Econo Lodge Inn on Orange Blossom Trail, several blocks southwest of The Florida Mall.

Officials said her death is being investigated as a homicide

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Haines City Police Department at 1-863-421-3636 or 911.

