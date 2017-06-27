PCSO Looking for Suspect Who Stole Rental Car

Do you recognize this woman? Around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017, she stole a silver 2016 Nissan Sentra with FL Tag HBY-G93 (VIN# 3N1AB7AP1GL660664) rental car from 915 Dundee Road in Dundee. The car is owned by Hill Nissan in Winter Haven. The car was left running at the time of theft, with the doors unlocked. The suspect fled south on U.S. Hwy 27 towards Lake Wales from Dundee Road.





Photos of the suspect and an example of the exact year, make, model, and color of the car can be seen here.