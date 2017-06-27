PCSO Looking for Suspect Who Stole Rental Car

Do you recognize this woman? Around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017, she stole a silver 2016 Nissan Sentra with FL Tag HBY-G93 (VIN# 3N1AB7AP1GL660664) rental car from 915 Dundee Road in Dundee. The car is owned by Hill Nissan in Winter Haven. The car was left running at the time of theft, with the doors unlocked. The suspect fled south on U.S. Hwy 27 towards Lake Wales from Dundee Road.
Photos of the suspect and an example of the exact year, make, model, and color of the car can be seen here.
Anyone with information about this theft or anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Det. Matthew Foster at (863) 287-2682.
ANYONE WITH INFORMATION WHO WANTS TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD IS ASKED TO CALL HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or LOG ONTO www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!