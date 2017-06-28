Polk County Fire Rescue Takes The Pillowcase Project To Students

Bartow, Fla. (June 27, 2017) — Polk County Fire Rescue aims to bring emergency preparedness education to students throughout the county. Teaching children how to prepare for emergencies can help keep their families and communities safe when emergencies happen. That’s why the American Red Cross developed The Pillowcase Project. Disney joined in and sponsored the initiative.

Through The Pillowcase Project, children learn how to prepare for emergencies, practice what they have learned, and share their knowledge with family and friends, so that, when an emergency occurs, everyone in the family knows what to do and how to help each other stay safe.

Polk County Fire Rescue has already taken The Pillowcase Project to several schools and camps. For this and other public safety education classes offered, call (863) 519-FIRE (3473) or visit www.polk-county.net/fire-rescue/safety-education .

About Polk County Fire Rescue