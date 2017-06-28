Polk County Fire Rescue Takes The Pillowcase Project To Students
Bartow, Fla. (June 27, 2017) — Polk County Fire Rescue aims to bring emergency preparedness education to students throughout the county. Teaching children how to prepare for emergencies can help keep their families and communities safe when emergencies happen. That’s why the American Red Cross developed The Pillowcase Project. Disney joined in and sponsored the initiative.
Through The Pillowcase Project, children learn how to prepare for emergencies, practice what they have learned, and share their knowledge with family and friends, so that, when an emergency occurs, everyone in the family knows what to do and how to help each other stay safe.
Polk County Fire Rescue has already taken The Pillowcase Project to several schools and camps. For this and other public safety education classes offered, call (863) 519-FIRE (3473) or visit www.polk-county.net/fire-rescue/safety-education.
About Polk County Fire Rescue
Polk County Fire Rescue provides Advanced Life Support transport to all residents and visitors of Polk County. It also provides fire suppression, rescue services and fire prevention services to all of unincorporated Polk County and the municipalities of Eagle Lake, Polk City, Mulberry, Lake Hamilton and Hillcrest Heights. Polk County Fire Rescue has nearly 600 full-time employees, responds to approximately 90,000 calls for service each year and covers more than 2,000 square miles. Fire rescue operations have oversight of the department’s uniformed EMTs, Paramedics and Firefighters. Polk County Fire Rescue operates 51 fire and rescue stations that are equipped with various apparatus.