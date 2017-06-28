City of Lake Wales Partners With YMCA To Offer Pool Access For Residents

City Of Lake Wales Press Release

The City of Lake Wales and the Lake Wales YMCA have entered into a partnership agreement that will allow Lake Wales residents to swim at the YMCA pool at no cost during certain hours of the week. The hours are Tuesdays & Thursdays from 11am-1pm and 4pm-7pm, Saturdays from 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sundays 12:00pm-4:00pm.

To utilize the pool: Stop by the YMCA’s front desk and fill out a guest waiver form to receive your guest card. (Must have proof of residency.) Once you receive your usage card, simply scan your card before each visit to the pool. All patrons under the age of 13 are required to check in with the lifeguard on duty to receive their swim test.