LAKE WALES MEDICAL GROUP LAUNCHES ONLINE SCHEDULING SERVICE





LAKE WALES — New and existing patients of Lake Wales Medical Group now have convenient, anytime access to make an appointment online with select medical providers. Lake Wales Medical Group, affiliated with Lake Wales Medical Center, is among the first health care providers in the area to offer real-time online appointment bookings. Increasing the convenience of this new service, some appointments are available for a same-day or next-day visit to the provider’s office.

Individuals now have 24/7 ability to check availability and schedule an appointment with Lake Wales Medical Group physicians using a mobile device or a computer via LakeWalesMedicalGroup.com. This free online service also helps patients gain access to appointments that open up in a doctor’s calendar due to last-minute cancellations and reschedules.

“Making it easier to access to medical care through our new online appointment scheduling increases our ability to deliver great value and convenience to our community,” said Lake Wales Medical Center CEO Rebecca Brewer. “Patients expect convenience, access to services and information on-demand. We want to make it easy for them to choose our affiliated physicians as their healthcare partner – and to make it easy to connect with them anytime they need to see a physician.”

Online booking for appointments is available with several providers, and are expected to be available with more providers at a later date. Appointments with all providers in the group are available by calling toll-free 844-634-DOCS (3627). Lake Wales Medical Group includes:

Carolyn Pass, Internal Medicine (Primary Care)

Ilan Bornstein, Gynecology

Ajay Mangal, Otolaryngology (ENT)

E. Moshe Izsak, Gastroenterology

Fred Howard, General Surgery

Fred Silvestri, General Surgery

“Technology has transformed every aspect of consumers’ lives, setting expectations for immediacy, convenience, ease and information; we are proud to bring this ease of access to medical care to our community and our patients,” Brewer said.