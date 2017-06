Lake Wales, Florida – Lake Wales Police are currently investigating an incident that occurred at the Dollar Tree store located at 100–150 State Road 60 E., Lake Wales, FL 33853. At this time we are not able to confirm witness reports of a robbery.

We believe a suspect was being sought by police & K-9 units near Winston Ave. around 10:30pm.





We will update this article as more information becomes available. Most likely tomorrow morning.