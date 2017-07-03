Polk County 3rd & 4th Of July Events

Lots to do in Polk County on Monday & Tuesday!





Monday, July 3rd

Winter Haven Rock N’ Freedom Fest 2017

City of Winter Haven bring you Rock N’ Freedom Fest 2017. There will be food, bounce houses, games, a live band, fireworks and so much more. Free and fun for the whole family.

Details

Date: Monday, July 3

Time: 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Cost: FREE

Venue: MLK Park – 199 E Lake Silver Dr NE – Winter Haven, FL 33881

Lakeland Red, White & Kaboom Independence Celebration

The City of Lakeland is pleased to announce that the T.Mims Corp. Red, White & Kaboom Independence Celebration will take place with live music at Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade

Date: Monday, July 3

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:15 PM

Cost: Free

Venue: Frances Langford Promenade at Lake Mirror, 121 S Lake Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801

Tuesday, July 4th

City of Bartow Fourth of July Celebration

Event includes live music, food vendors, games and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Info: 863-533-7125

Date: Tuesday, July 4th

Time: 2:30 to 9:30 p.m

Cost: Free

Venue: Mosaic Park, 2250 S. Floral Ave.

City of Auburndale Fireworks At The Beach

Family activities, food, live entertainment and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, July 4th

Time: 2 to 9:30 p.m

Cost: Free

Venue: Lake Ariana Park, 2215 Ariana Blvd.

Town of Dundee Celebration

The Town of Dundee Celebration will have live performances, balloons, inflatables, food vendors, music, dunk tank, fireworks at 9:20pm.

Date: Tuesday, July 4th

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Cost: Free

Venue: Dundee Community Center, 603 Lake Marie Blvd.

City of Davenport Honoring Independence Day

City of Davenport will have live entertainment, food vendors, fireworks, vendors, reading of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. No personal fireworks, bring a lawn chair for seating.

Date: Tuesday, July 4th

Time: 2pm to 9:30pm

Cost: Free

Venue: Lewis Mathews Sports Complex, 400 Palm St.

Haines City Thunder On The Ridge

Haines City annual event will have fireworks, various games, and live music. Corn hole tournament with cash prizes.

Date: Tuesday, July 4th

Time: 3pm to 9:15pm

Cost: Free

Venue: Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave.

City of Fort Meade Fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4th

Time: 9pm

Cost: Free

Venue: Patterson Park, 601 N. Charleston Ave.

City of Lake Wales July 4th Celebration

The City of Lake Wales will have live music, children’s games, pony rides, face painting, food, vendors and fireworks.

Date: Tuesday, July 4th

Time: 2pm to 9:30pm

Cost: Free

Venue: Lake Wailes Park, 33 N. Lakeshore Blvd.,

Lake Wales Eagle Ridge Mall

The Eagle Ridge Mall will have a car show, live music, face painter, balloon artist, DJ, games, stilt walker and magician.

Date: Tuesday, July 4th

Time: 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Free

Venue: Eagle Ridge Mall 451 Eagle Ridge Dr.