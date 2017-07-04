Haines City Armed Home Invasion Suspect Caught After Threatening Female Victim

Haines City Police Department Press Release

​The Haines City Police Department investigated a Home Invasion Robbery this morning at approximately 1:30 am on Norma Avenue.

The male suspect forced the front door of the residence open while two victims were sleeping inside. Upon entry, the suspect, armed with a rifle, threatened an adult female, demanding cash. The suspect was described as a Hispanic Male, with tattoos on his neck.





The suspect ransacked the house and located a 9mm handgun. He stole the handgun and fled the scene on foot. The victims were emotionally stressed; however, they were not physically harmed.

Detectives quickly entered the victim’s handgun in the State and Nationwide system (FCIC/NCIC) as stolen. Additionally, a BOLO (Be-on-the-Look-Out) was initiated to surrounding agencies.

An Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff observed a vehicle driving erratically on 192 in Kissimmee and subsequently conducted a traffic stop.

The driver matched the description of the home invasion suspect, and was identified as Rafael Angel Morales, DOB 08/12/1977, from Miami, Florida. He was subsequently arrested by Osceola County Sheriff’s Office for Carrying a Concealed Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Failing to register a current address, Grand Theft of a Firearm, and DWLSR (Driving while license suspended/revoked).

Additionally, HCPD Criminal Investigations obtained a warrant for Morales regarding the Home Invasion, authorized to have No Bond.

Morales has an extensive criminal history to include homicide. He was released from prison in December, 2009.

“As a result of the victim knowing the serial number to the stolen firearm, coupled with the outstanding work conducted by our Criminal Investigations Division, and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff conducting proactive patrol, the suspect was quickly apprehended, providing a sense of relief to the victim” – Deputy Chief James R. Elensky.