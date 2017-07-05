Cooking on the Ridge: Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Ingredients
- 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 3/4 cup medium-hot salsa
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
- 4 (7 inch) corn tortillas
- 4 cups shredded lettuce
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 avocado – peeled, pitted, and sliced (optional)
- 1 lime, cut into wedges (optional)
- 1/4 cup sour cream (optional)
Directions
- Prep 30 m
- Cook 20 m
- Ready In 50 m
- Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.
- Mix black beans, salsa, 1/2 cup cilantro, and lime juice in a bowl; set aside.
- Stir chili powder, cumin, coriander, brown sugar, cayenne pepper, and olive oil in a bowl until smooth; rub mixture over chicken breasts.
- Cook chicken breasts on preheated grill until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 10 to 12 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). While the chicken is cooking, place tortillas on grill and grill until lightly brown on both sides, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Transfer chicken to a cutting board and slice into long thin strips. Divide chicken strips over tortillas and top with bean mixture, lettuce, and remaining 1/2 cup cilantro. Serve with avocado, lime wedges, and sour cream.