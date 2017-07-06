Super Hero Sundae: Friday July 7th from 8-5.





We are in critical need of all blood types and as the summer stretches on it will only get worse. Help knock out this shortage and save lives by donating a pint of blood.

When you give to save a life you will receive a $10.00 Fandango Movie Voucher and an awesome Super Hero blood donor shirt that’s only for Friday the 7th! On top of all that we will be having Superhero Sundaes.

Come join the fun, save a life and knockout our blood shortage.

Winter Haven Community Blood Center, 460 1st St, Winter Haven, FL, 33880

Info call: 863-297-1840

Upcoming Events will include:

July 6th Chili’s Lake Wales 4-8

July 8th Eagle Ridge Mall 2-7

July 11th Winn Dixie LW 10-4

July 15th Eagle Ridge Mall 1-6

Wal-Mart by State

Farm 10-3

July 28th Eagle Ridge Mall 2-7

*Each donation will receive a $10.00 Fandango Gift Voucher.*