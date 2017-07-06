Update: Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Investigate July 3 shooting in Wabash/Lakeland

UPDATE: July 5th





PCSO deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting incident that resulted in three men shot on Monday, July 3, 2017, on Tennessee Road in the Wabash area of unincorporated Lakeland. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. 17-year-old Jake Andrew Castillo of Tennessee Road died as a result of a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The investigation has revealed 29-year-old John Lugo of Lakeland, fired shots at three passengers in a white Cadillac. Lugo’s gun shots struck 18-year-old Dario Trejo of Lakeland (the driver) and 24-year-old Jose Tinoco of Lakeland (front passenger). 18-year-old Christopher Garcia of Lakeland, was the back seat passenger and was not injured.

Deputies responded to the area and located Trejo and Tinoco and began performing first aid. Trejo and Tinoco were transported to LRHMC. Trejo suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper torso and was treated and released. Tinoco suffered from a gunshot wound to his lower left jaw and is in stable condition.

Soon after deputies responded, they found a shooting victim at a home on Tennessee Road. Jake Castillo had been shot and they began life-saving measures. Castillo was transported to LRHMC and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to witnesses the white Cadillac drove past the house, turned around, and slowly approached the residence. The witnesses indicated shots were fired from both outside the home and from passengers inside the Cadillac. The Cadillac veered into a ditch a short distance from the home.

Shortly thereafter Lugo fled the scene. PCSO has issued an arrest warrant for Lugo for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Detectives are trying to locate Lugo.

“If you know where John Lugo is, or if you know have more information about what happened Monday night, please call Crime Stoppers.” -Grady Judd, Sheriff

If you have information about the shooting incident or the whereabouts of John Lugo call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.You must call Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000!By calling Crime Stoppers you will remain anonymous. iPhone and Droid users can download a free tip submit app to anonymously report crime. To install these free apps, please visit www.tipsoft.com

Trejo has been arrested and charged with seven counts possession of Xanax (F), tampering with evidence (F), and one count possession of drug paraphernalia (M), booked into the Polk County Jail, and is being held on no bond.

PCSO is continuing to investigate; further criminal charges are expected.

Previous Releases:

Update 11:36pm: 17 year old wheel chair bound Lakeland teen, Jake Castilla, gunned down outside home during apparent drive by shooting. Three Hispanic males were in the vehicle. A subject at the hime returned fire with a shot gun. Two hispanic males in the vehicle were shot and are in Lakeland Regional Medical Center, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

Jake Castillo was wheel chair bound due to a previous drive by shooting when he was 11 yrs old, per Sheriff Grady Judd.

Press Release PCSO

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting in Lakeland

PCSO deputies are investigating a shooting that resulted in three men shot on Monday, July 3, 2017, in the area of Lebanon Road and Tennessee Road in the Wabash area of unincorporated Lakeland. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. One man is deceased and two men were transported to LRHMC – one as a trauma patient and one with minor injuries.

According to witnesses a light colored four door Cadillac Deville drove down Lebanon Road and a number of gunshots were fired. Two victims in the vehicle were shot and one man was shot at 2642 Lebanon Road.

17-year-old Jake Andrew Castillo of 2602 Lebanon Road died as a result of a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Update 11:15pm: One Person Dead & Two Wounded In Lakeland Shooting

PRESS RELEASE FROM POLK COUNTY SHERIFF

PCSO deputies are investigating a shooting in Lakeland

PCSO deputies responded to a triple shooting on Monday, July 3, 2017, at Tennessee Road in Lakeland.

The Sheriff will brief the media at 11:15 p.m. at the scene.