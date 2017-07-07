2017 PAL and Pouncey Twins Back to School Bash on Sunday

Event

The 2017 PAL (Police Athletic League) and Pouncey Twins Back to School Bash on Sunday, July 9th, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm is a free community event that provides children with book bags, school supplies, haircuts, hygiene products, books and tons more! In order to make this fulfilled weekend of community engagement a success, we depend on the generous donations of community partners like you. As you can imagine the execution of these free community events requires a number of volunteers, materials/supplies, food, water and coordination. We are asking for your assistance with providing an unforgettable weekend for over 1,000 youth though a monetary or in-kind donation by June 20th. Our efforts to build character in our youth can’t take effect unless we have the support of everyone in our community.





2017 PAL and Pouncey Twins Back to School Bash

Date: July 9, 2017

Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM EDT

Location: Police Athletic League (PAL) Office

325 West 2nd Street

Lakeland, Florida 33805