AmeriCorps Polk Reads seeks reading tutors for its 2017-2018 K-3 tutoring program

Bartow, FL. Wednesday July 07, 2017 – AmeriCorps Polk Reads is currently seeking individuals interested in being a part of their K-3 tutoring program. Full-time and Part-time opportunities throughout Polk County, living allowance provided. After training you will be placed with other tutors at elementary schools tutoring students who are reading below grade level. This established grant funded program has partnered with the Polk County School District for over 14 years. Individuals also earn a Segal Education Award to help pay for college, graduate school, or to pay back qualified student loans ($5,815 Full-time, $2,907 Half-time) (Those 55 and older can gift this award to a child or grandchild).

Experience not required, those 18 and older with a High School Diploma/GED should contact Steve Chapman, Program Director at [email protected] or 863-519-8638.