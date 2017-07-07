Man Killed By Hit & Run Driver In Frostproof

Update:





The victim in this morning’s fatal hit-and-run crash has been positively identified as Jerry Dean Walker, DOB 12/21/1983, of 2709 Providence Road #33, Lakeland.

He was wearing basketball style shorts and no other clothing, and no shoes. He had beer cans on him, and impairment on his part is suspected. It does appear he was walking in the roadway when he was struck.

Deputies are continuing to look for evidence and clues to identify what make, model, and color car struck Mr. Walker. We appreciate the media’s assistance in broadcasting this information.

US Hwy 27 in that area is open to traffic at this time.

Original Release:

Polk County Sheriff Press Release

The PCSO Traffic Unit is on the scene of a hit-and-run fatality in Frostproof, and is seeking the public’s help

Around 12:35 a.m. this morning, Friday, July 7, 2017, the PCSO ECC received a 9-1-1 call from someone who found a deceased adult male alongside the southbound lanes of US Hwy 27, just north of Avon Park Cutoff Rd (just north of Highlands County) — the man appeared to have been struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

Deputies believe he was struck by a car, and not a semi, truck, or SUV, of an unknown color, make, and model.

If anyone has information about this incident or was traveling in the area around midnight last night/early this morning, they are urged to contact PCSO at 863-298-6200.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION WHO WANTS TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD IS ASKED TO CALL HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or LOG ONTO www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!