Deadly Crash On Interstate 4 Eastbound Lanes Rerouted 

Update: The Florida Highway Patrol reports a 27 yr. old Orlando man killed in Saturday afternoon accident on I4. The crash occured around 4:35pm.

According to FHP reports the man was traveling eastbound on I-4 near the 51 milepost in the inside lane. He was driving a 2002 Nissan Xterra. For unknown reasons, the man lost control of the vehicle which departed the roadway, entered the South shoulder, and overturned. As the vehicle overturned, the driver was ejected. The man was transported to an Heart of Florida Hospital, but later expired from injuries sustained during the crash. The crash closed portions of eastbound I4 until 8:00 PM.





The victims name is being with held pending notice of next of kin.

Davenport, Florida – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently working a major crash on Interstate 4. The crash is in the eastbound near MM 51 in what is called FHP in Davenport. According to FHP it involves a fatality.

This is a developing story. We will update as soon more information is available.