Motorcyclist Killed In Hwy 27 Crash Friday Night

​Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The PCSO Traffic Unit investigated a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Haines City last evening, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist.

Around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017, a 2014 red Suzuki sport motorcycle being driven by 27-year-old Miguel Ocasio of Avon Park was heading southbound on US 27 approaching the Lake Region mobile home park (Sunshine Drive).

At the same time, a 2006 gold Honda Odyssey minivan that was traveling northbound on US 27, was turning west onto Sunshine Drive to enter the mobile home park.

The motorcycle, which appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed, in excess of the posted 55 MPH, crashed into the side of the minivan as it crossed over the southbound lanes. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but during impact, it broke. He was declared deceased on-scene.

The impact of the motorcycle on the minivan was so severe, all four occupants of the van were injured:

Driver, 87-year-old Ned Kinzie of Haines City, treated and released from LRHMC;

Front seat passenger, 85-year-old Ralph Knott of Haines City, in critical condition at LRHMC;

Right rear seat passenger, 83-year-old Carolyn Knott of Haines City, in critical condition at LRHMC;

Left rear seat passenger, 76-year-old Alice Reed, treated and released from LRHMC.

Excessive speed on the part of the motorcyclist appears to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing. The roadways in that area were shut down for approximately 5 hours last night.