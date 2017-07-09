24 Year Old Winter Haven Man Killed In Lakeland Motorcycle Accident.  

Lakeland Police Department Press Release

LAKELAND, FL (July 8, 2017) – The Lakeland Police Department responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on July 8, 2017 at approximately 2:00 a.m. According to reports, Stephen Cimino, age 50 from Land O’ Lakes,

was traveling westbound in the outside lane near the 1000 block of Memorial Boulevard in a 2003 Cadillac DeVille. Traveling in the distance behind Cimino was Devante London, age 24, from Winter Haven. London was traveling in the inside lane, operating a 2005

Kawasaki ZX-10 Motorcycle. A witness reported that the motorcycle was traveling in a reckless manner, traveling at a high rate of speed, and swerving in between vehicles in traffic.

Upon seeing the motorcycle’s headlights in the distance, Cimino signaled and began to change lanes, entering the inside lane of travel. At the same time, reports show that London was accelerating at a high rate of speed while continuing to travel in the inside

lane and failed to slow down and yield to Cimino’s vehicle. The motorcycle struck the right rear bumper of the Cadillac and London was ejected.





The Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene and began performing life saving measures while officers continued securing the area.

London was pronounced deceased at the scene. Cimino suffered no injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours and forty-five minutes. At this time, no charges have been filed and the case is currently under investigation by the Traffic Homicide

Unit.

Deceased

Devante J. London

Date of Birth: 03/24/1993

Winter Haven, Florida

2003 Cadillac Operator:

Stephen C. Cimino

Date of Birth: 02/28/1967

Land O’ Lakes, Florida