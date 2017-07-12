Cooking On The Ridge: Grilled Sausage with Potatoes and Green Beans
Ingredients
DIRECTIONS:
Prep 25 m
Cook 20 m
Ready In 45 m
- Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.
- On a large sheet of foil, place the green beans, red potatoes, onion, and sausage. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with oil, and top with butter. Tightly seal foil around the ingredients, leaving only a small opening. Pour water into the opening, and seal.
- Place foil packet on the prepared grill. Cook 20 to 30 minutes, turning once, until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender.