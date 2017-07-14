Multiple People Slashed By A Knife At Winter Haven Bar

Winter Haven, Florida – The Winter Haven Police have confirmed that multiple people were slashed last night at a Winter Haven bar. We know at this time that 3 victims were taken to area hospitals with cuts from a knife and another transported due to lacerations from a beer bottle that was busted over the victims head. None of the injuries were fatal. According to Jamie Brown, Public Information Officer, with the Winter Haven Police Department additional details will be released shortly.

The incident took place at Nate’s Anchor Bar & Grill which is located on 239 3rd St SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880.





At this time we have no further information.