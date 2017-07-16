32 Year Old Haines City Woman Killed Saturday Night

Polk County Sheriff Press Release

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic deputies investigated a single-vehicle crash at Olsen Road and 10th street north in Davenport on Saturday, July 15, 2017, around 9:12 p.m. 32-year-old Lori Teran,

the driver and sole occupant, of Haines City was declared deceased on-scene.





Preliminary information shows a 2006 blue Honda Odyssey van was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Olsen Road and 10th St. No. Teran continued

through the three way intersection and struck a tree and a cinder block wall head-on. A witness told deputies she (the witness) never saw brake lights engage prior to impact nor did she hear any sound of braking.