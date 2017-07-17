Dailyridge.com

Home Lakeland 30 Year Old Lakeland Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident

30 Year Old Lakeland Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident

Lakeland
SHARE
, / 4797 0

Polk County Sheriff Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic deputies are investigating a single-motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday, July 16, 2017, around 7:38 p.m. on Old Dade City Road in Lakeland. 30-year-old Nicolas Shontz, the driver and sole occupant,
 of Lakeland was transported to LRHMC and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.


 

Preliminary information shows, Shontz was travelling at a high rate of speed and lost control of his motorcycle, a 2009 blue Yamaha YZF-R65, while he was trying to navigate a sharp bend in the roadway. He was ejected from his motorcycle
and landed approximately 200 feet. A witness told deputies they heard the motorcycle driving down the road and saw the final portion of the crash. Shontz was wearing his helmet.

 

The investigation is ongoing.

FROM THE NETWORK

SPONSOR

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN