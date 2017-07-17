30 Year Old Lakeland Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident

Polk County Sheriff Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic deputies are investigating a single-motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday, July 16, 2017, around 7:38 p.m. on Old Dade City Road in Lakeland. 30-year-old Nicolas Shontz, the driver and sole occupant,

of Lakeland was transported to LRHMC and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.





Preliminary information shows, Shontz was travelling at a high rate of speed and lost control of his motorcycle, a 2009 blue Yamaha YZF-R65, while he was trying to navigate a sharp bend in the roadway. He was ejected from his motorcycle

and landed approximately 200 feet. A witness told deputies they heard the motorcycle driving down the road and saw the final portion of the crash. Shontz was wearing his helmet.

The investigation is ongoing.