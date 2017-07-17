Event Description:

Get ready for the wildest theatrical experience of your life; party with the musical that takes you back to 1987 on the Sunset Strip where Drew, a boy from South Detroit, falls for the small-town girl Sherrie. These two kids are chasing their dreams of stardom, but can they hold onto both their love for one another and achieve rock glory? Rock out to songs like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “We Built this City,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Here I Go Again” and many more. Nominated for 5 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. By Chris D’Arienzo Music & Lyrics by Various Rated: PG-13