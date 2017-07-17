Man Shot & Killed In Poinciana

Poinciana, Florida – On July 15, 2017, just after 11:00 P.M., deputies responded to the area of South Flag Court in Poinciana, in reference to a shooting. Once deputies arrived, they found an adult male in front of 16 South Flag Court, unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Detectives and forensics investigators responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.





According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office this is an active investigation but appears to be an isolated incident. The OCSO would like to ask anyone with information concerning this incident to please contact the sheriff’s office at

(407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1 (800) 423-8477, where information leading to an arrest may be eligible for cash

rewards of up to $1,000.