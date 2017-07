Performer: Out of My Hands Interactive Juggling & Illusion Show





Thursday, July 20 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Blending choreographed juggling with magical illusions, Out of My Hands delivers a high-energy show that is both innovative and interactive.

Appropriate for ages 6-12.

REGISTER HERE

Details

Date:

Thursday, July 20

Time:

10:00 am – 11:00 am

Venue

Public Library

325 Avenue A NW

Winter Haven, FL 33881

Phone:

(863) 291-5880