Identity Of Two Macy’s Theft Suspects Sought By Winter Haven Police

Winter Haven
Winter Haven Police Department Release

These thieves must have a serious craving for nut butter!
The two females pictured below entered Macy’s (231 Citi Center St) on July 17 at 1:30 p.m. They went to the appliance area and each one selected a Vitamix blender (valued at $860 each) and immediately proceeded to the doors with no attempt to pay. They were seen leaving in a late model Chevy Malibu.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH reward.


