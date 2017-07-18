Mayor Howard Wiggs & Commissioner Phillip Walker Honored with 2017 Home Rule Hero Award

City of Lakeland Press Release

LAKELAND, FL (July 14, 2017) – The Florida League of Cities recently recognized Lakeland’s Mayor Howard Wiggs and Commissioner Phillip Walker with a 2017 Home Rule Hero Award. They earned this prestigious award for their tireless efforts to advance the League’s legislative agenda and help protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s cities during the 2017 regular legislative session.





“Our Home Rule Heroes are shining examples of local advocacy in action,” said Boca Raton Mayor and Florida League of Cities President Susan Haynie. “These dedicated municipal officials take time out of their busy schedules to cultivate relationships with their legislators and help them understand the issues that are most important to their constituents back home. Thank you for all you do to help protect Home Rule and preserve the quality of life in your city.”

Home Rule is the ability for a city to establish its own form of government and enact ordinances, codes, plans and resolutions without prior state approval. The Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials – both elected and nonelected – who consistently responded to the League’s request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective to an issue.

Mayor Howard Wiggs said, “It’s an honor to be recognized for all of our hard work in trying to protect the City of Lakeland against unfunded mandates passed down from our state government. It is very important that municipalities work together to make sure community decisions are made at the local level.” Commissioner Phillip Walker added, “As a commissioner I make decisions for the betterment of our community and I’m humbled that our efforts to protect home rule have been recognized by the Florida League of Cities.”

Founded in 1922, the Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida’s cities. Florida’s cities are formed by their citizens and governed by their citizens. The League is founded on the belief that local self-government is the keystone of American democracy. For more information, visit www.floridaleagueofcities.com.

Posted by Communications on 17 Jul 2017