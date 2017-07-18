New Walmart E-Commerce Fulfillment Center Opens In Davenport

Davenport, Florida – Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said Tuesday that it has opened an e-commerce fulfillment center in Davenport, FL that will bring more than 1,500 jobs to the area. The campus is the sixth in Wal-Mart’s network and the first in Florida. The new 50-acre campus is part of a $450 million investment the company is making in Florida between 2017 and 2018.

The 50-acre campus, located near the intersection of I-4 and Highway 27 in Polk County, features two buildings spanning a total of more than 2.2 million sq. ft. The campus employs more than 550 recently hired associates and there are plans to hire at least 1,000 more associates over the next year. These associates would join the more than 107,000 in the state currently working at Walmart’s stores, clubs and distribution centers.