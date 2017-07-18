Suspects Break Into Two Lake Wales Cell Phone Stores Early Tuesday Morning

Lake Wales, Florida – The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating to burglaries at cell phone stores in Lake Wales. Early morning police responded to alarms at both the Cricket Wireless on Sam Walton Way and the Boost Mobile on S.R. 60.

The first alarm went off around 3:52am and the second at 4am. Upon arrival at both locations officers found the front doors broken into. Nothing was stolen at the Boost Mobile store, but the suspects did rummage through the store. Two empty case register drawers were stolen from the Cricket Wireless store, but not other items were taken. A K9 officer arrived at both scenes and cleared the buildings, but no suspects were located.





A surveillance video captured two suspects at the Boost Mobile store. The suspects were wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information is obtained.