Vehicle Hit By Train After Driving Around Cross Arms In Eloise

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Polk County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies investigated a vehicle vs train crash that occurred at American Superior Blvd, just east of Snively Ave, in Eloise this morning, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, just after 6:00 a.m. 54-year-old Tony Davis of Winter Haven, who was the driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle, a white 2015 Chrysler 200, was transported to Winter Haven Hospital and is being treated for minor injuries.





Tony Davis told deputies he was traveling eastbound on American Superior Blvd and drove around the cross arms. The train, a CSX with two engines, was traveling approximately 55 mph and struck the rear passenger side of the car. The car traveled approximately 60 feet until it came to final rest. The train did not have any cars attached.

The train was cleared to leave approximately 30-45 minutes after the crash.

“This is the second time in three days that a car has driven around railroad crossing arms – Saturday’s victim was fatally wounded. This is not only dangerous, it is against the law. Those crossing arms are there to protect you – please, please adhere to all traffic signals, especially when crossing railroad tracks!” – Grady Judd, Sheriff