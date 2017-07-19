City of Winter Haven Splash Pad Closed for Repairs and Rowdy Gaines Olympic Pool is also Closed Today

The City of Winter Haven splash pad at Trailhead Park is closed until further notice due to required repairs. On July 18, 2017 chemicals were not properly cycling with the water and the splash pad needed to close for safety reasons. The manufacturer was notified and equipment and technicians are in route to fix the problem. The public will be notified of the splash pad’s re-opening once it is cleared, which is expected to be next week.

The “Rowdy” Gaines Olympic Pool is also closed today, July 18 following an incident this morning. All recreation and lap swim; adult lessons; and infant toddler lessons are cancelled today only. Makeup for the diving board portion of swim lessons will be held tonight. The pool will re-open tomorrow July 20, 2017.





For additional information please call the Parks & Recreation office at 863-291-5656 or visit the City’s Parks & Recreation Facebook page for continual updates at:https://www.facebook.com/winterhavenparks/