Lakeland Chamber Adds Darla Sechrest Pettaway As Chief Development Officer

Lakeland, Florida – The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce has added Darla Sechrest Pettaway as Chief Development Officer.

A Lakeland native Sechrest Pettaway served for the last two years as the National Director of Development for BEST Robotics Inc. Previous to to that position she was the Director of Development for the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at Florida International University. Previous to her role at FIU, Sechrest Pettaway lived in Washington DC and served as the Regional Donor Relations and Sales Manager for the American Red Cross.





According to information on the the Lakeland Chamber website Sechrest Pettaway has a history as a seasoned business developer and a client relationship builder. She has extensive experience in establishing and cultivating long-term business-enhancing and social service programs that increase organizational revenue and impact the community foot print.

“Sechrest holds a M.S. in Business, Innovation and Strategic Management from Salve Regina University and a B.S. in Public Relations from Southeastern University. The Lakeland native is an active volunteer for the American Red Cross and Relay for Life. A former college athlete, she is also very involved in athletic mentoring programs for under-privileged youth. She has served as Board member for the Tampa Bay and DMV Relay for Life Committees and additionally served as a board member elect for George Washington University- Foundation Relations. Darla is a member of the National Public Relations Association, the National Association for Pharmaceutical Sales Representatives, and the Association of American Medical Colleges Development Committee.” according to an article on the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce website.

“In her role as Chief Development Officer, Sechrest Pettaway will be responsible for planning, organizing, and directing all of the Chamber’s fundraising efforts including major gifts, special events sponsorship’s, charitable giving and capital campaigns. She will work directly with major investors on monitoring the use of the benefits that are included in their investment as to ensure ROI, while also being responsible for overseeing fundraising, publicity and administrative responsibilities associated with the Lakeland Chamber Foundation.” according to the chamber article.

If your interested in reaching Darla, contact (863) 688-8551 Ext. 228 or [email protected]