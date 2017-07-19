LAST Program of the Summer at Lake Wales Public Library

Join us for our LAST program of the summer!! A hands-on, interactive family event with the City of Lake Wales police, fire, utilities, water and streets departments. Plus the PCLC Bookmobile!





The fun starts at 10:30am at the Lake Wales Public Library.

This program is in partnership with the Lake Wales Museum & Cultural Center and their upcoming exhibit, The Way We Worked. The Way We Worked is a Smithsonian Museum on Main Street exhibit and supporting programs documenting the way Americans, Floridians and Lake Waleans worked to build their communities.