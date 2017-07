POLK MUGSHOT OF THE DAY – JULY 19, 2017

Race: W Sex: M DOB: 5/31/1992 Height: 510 Weight: 230

Charge Number 1

Statute: 790.23(1)(A)… Poss of Firearm Convicted Felon

Charge on Arrest Docket: Poss of Firearm Convicted Felon

Bond Type: CS

Bond Number: Purge Number:

Purge/Bond Amount: Surety: 5000.00

Cash: Bond Exp.: Disposition:

Upgrade/Reduction:





Charge Number 2

Statute: 843.02 Resist Officer w/o Viol.

Charge on Arrest Docket: ROWOV

Bond Type: CS

Bond Number: Purge Number:

Purge/Bond Amount: Surety: 500.00

Cash: Bond Exp.: Disposition:

Upgrade/Reduction:

Charge Number 3

Statute: 790.23(1)(A)… Poss of Firearm Convicted Felon

Charge on Arrest Docket: Poss of Firearm Convicted Felon

Bond Type: CS

Bond Number: Purge Number:

Purge/Bond Amount: Surety: 5000.00

Cash: Bond Exp.: Disposition:

Upgrade/Reduction:

Charge Number 4

Statute: 790.23(1)(A)….. Poss of Ammunition by Convicted Felon

Charge on Arrest Docket: POSS OF AMMUNI BY CONVICT FELON

Bond Type: CS

Bond Number: Purge Number:

Purge/Bond Amount: Surety: 5000.00

Cash: Bond Exp.: Disposition:

Upgrade/Reduction:

Charge Number 5

Statute: 893.147 (1) Poss./Use Narcotic Paraphernalia

Charge on Arrest Docket: Poss./Use Narcotic Paraphernalia

Bond Type: CS

Bond Number: Purge Number:

Purge/Bond Amount: Surety: 500.00

Cash: Bond Exp.: Disposition:

Upgrade/Reduction:

Charge Number 6

Statute: 893.135 (1)(B)1***** ARMED TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE >= 200 GR

Charge on Arrest Docket: ARMED TRAFFI IN COCAINE 200GR MORE

Bond Type:

Bond Number: Purge Number:

Purge/Bond Amount: Surety:

Cash: Bond Exp.: Disposition:

Upgrade/Reduction:

Charge Number 7

Statute: 893.13(6A)*****. POSS CANNABIS OVER 20 GRAMS

Charge on Arrest Docket: POSS CANNABIS OVER 20 GRAMS

Bond Type: CS

Bond Number: Purge Number:

Purge/Bond Amount: Surety: 1000.00

Cash: Bond Exp.: Disposition:

Upgrade/Reduction:

Charge Number 8

Statute: 893.13(6A).,,………. Possession of MDMA (ESCTASY)

Charge on Arrest Docket: Possession of MDMA (ESCTASY)

Bond Type: CS

Bond Number: Purge Number:

Purge/Bond Amount: Surety: 1000.00

Cash: Bond Exp.: Disposition:

Upgrade/Reduction:

Charge Number 9

Statute: 784.03(1)(A)1.* Dom Viol-Battery Touch or Strike

Charge on Arrest Docket: DV-BATTERY TOUCH OR STRIKE

Bond Type:

Bond Number: Purge Number:

Purge/Bond Amount: Surety:

Cash: Bond Exp.: Disposition:

Upgrade/Reduction:

