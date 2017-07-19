Shazam Abdul Named LWMC Employee of the Month

ABDUL NAMED EMPLOYEE OF MONTH





Lake Wales, FL – Shazam Abdul, Occupational Therapy Assistant, was named Employee of the Month for June at Lake Wales Medical Center. Abdul, who has worked at the hospital since 2014, was recognized for his patience and finesse in working with behavioral health patients.

“Shazam does not give up on difficult patients,” a co-worker wrote. “He takes the time to listen to them and understand them. He is always cheerful, smiling and always making conversation. He is able to connect well with our behavioral health patients. He doesn’t give up and walk away if the patient refuses therapy; he takes the time to make them feel comfortable with him and his services.”