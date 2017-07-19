Woman Charged With Attempted First Degree Murder After Stabbing Her Boyfriend

Lakeland, Florida – On 7/15/17, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit Brandy Windham allegedly stabbed her live in boyfriend Artis Dobie.





According to reports the couple was in a verbal argument in their shared residence, located on Harrison Place Blvd, in Lakeland. The couple have resided together at this location for approximately seven months. They have one child in common, who was not home during this incident. During the argument, Windham allegedly obtained a knife from the kitchen and began swinging it at Dobie. Windham allegedly stated while swinging the knife at Dobie, “I’m going to get you” and “I don’t play, I’ll kill you!”. Windham then allegedly intentionally stabbed Dobie twice in the upper chest with the knife. According to reports Dobie stated when she did this, she pushed the knife straight into his chest. Upon being stabbed the second time, Dobie said the knife stuck in his chest and he was able to exit the garage of the residence before removing the knife.

Once outside, Dobie entered his vehicle, which was parked in the driveway. Windham allegedly retrieved the knife and willfully and intentionally slashed the front, driver’s side tire. Dobie attempted to drive away from the residence, but could not get further than the end of the block due to the flat tire. According to reports Windham fled the crime scene at this time.

Dobie was transported to the hospital by his mother. At the hospital, Dobie was treated for two penetrating stab wounds to the upper right chest. He is also being treated for a possible punctured lung. Dobie is expected to survive.

Brandy Windham was arrested for Attempted Homicide in the First Degree (F.S. 782.04) and Criminal Mischief Less Than $200 (F.S. 806.13 (lb1)) on July 17, 2017.