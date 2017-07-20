Davenport Man Arrested in Connection with 2 Separate Armed Robbery Cases From Two Davenport McDonalds Locations

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest suspect in two separate armed robbery cases at two Davenport McDonalds locations.



PCSO deputies arrested 22-year-old Timothy Stephon Williams of 3782 Huntwicke Blvd in Davenport on Wednesday, July 20, 2017, for two counts armed robbery, two counts armed burglary with assault, VOP, and DWLSR. These robberies occurred in Davenport on May 21st, at the 8006 Osceola Polk Line Road in Davenport and on July 11th at the 5825 US Hwy 27 N.

Check back for updates about this arrest.