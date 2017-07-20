Friday Fest Goes To The Dogs!!! July 21 from 6-9 PM at Main Street Bartow

Typically, the Dog Days of Summer are hot, but at Main Street Bartow’s Friday Fest, they’re way cool!





Join us on July 21, from 6-9 p.m., for a tail-waggin’ good time in Downtown Bartow. The fun isn’t just for humans this month. Pets who are well-behaved and current on vaccinations can join in, too.

Pets may strut their stuff in the Pet Fashion Contest,

competing for Funniest Outfit, Most Unique, or Cutest. Registration is from 6-6:30 p.m. at the beverage tent. The contest begins at 6:30. Dogs must be leashed at all times and each must have its own walker. Gather at the stage five minutes before the start of the fashion parade.

Do you have the most talented pet ever? We’ve got a contest for that,too. Register for the Pet Talent Contest at the beverage tent between 6 and 6:30 for a chance to win a gift basket full of goodies. Starting at 8 p.m., all pets are welcome to show off their skills, from rolling over to singing and dancing. Judges will select a winner in three trick categories: Most Creative, Silliest, and Best Overall.

DJ Denny Robarts will present the sounds of summer music, plus we’ll have exhibitors, pet adoptions, K-9 demonstrations, and the Cruise-in Car Show presented by Kelley Buick GMC. For more information about the car show, call 863-581-0309.

Also returning this month is a chance to save lives by donating blood on the OneBlood mobile unit. Each donor receives a free OneBlood Tervis ®tumbler and a wellness check. You can drop in or make an appointment online at www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code #19598. Blood can only come from generous blood donors. OneBlood says if every donor gave just one more time each year, there would be no more blood shortages

Friday Fest also features vendors offering food, drink and all kinds of goodies, kids’ activities and dancin’ in the street. Don’t forget to visit local restaurants and shops that are open that night.

A big thank you goes to Kelley Buick GMC, our July Friday Fest sponsor. This street party is held on the third Friday of every month and is hosted by Main Street Bartow, Bartow Community Redevelopment Agency, the City of Bartow,and Kelley Buick GMC.