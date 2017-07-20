Girls Night Out Event Coming To Downtown Lakeland July 22

Lakeland, Florida – On July 22, 2017 downtown businesses in Lakeland will have a “Girls Night Out” event. It’s being presented as a fun night of live music, tastings, food samples, giveaways, gifts with purchase, and enter a drawing to win a gift basket filled with fun items from a variety of shops and businesses located in the heart of Downtown Lakeland. Shops and restaurants are open late.

Here are Details:





Location: Downtown Lakeland

Date/Time Information: Saturday, July 22, 2017, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.