Girls Night Out Event Coming To Downtown Lakeland July 22

Lakeland
Lakeland, Florida – On July 22, 2017 downtown businesses in Lakeland will have a “Girls Night Out” event. It’s being presented as a fun night of live music, tastings, food samples, giveaways, gifts with purchase, and enter a drawing to win a gift basket filled with fun items from a variety of shops and businesses located in the heart of Downtown Lakeland. Shops and restaurants are open late.

Here are Details:


Location:
Downtown Lakeland
Date/Time Information:
Saturday, July 22, 2017, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Contact Information:
Questions can be emailed to [email protected]
Fees/Admission:
Free

