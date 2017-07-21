Polk County Deptuies Conducting Homicide Investigation In Frostproof

Update: POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE

PCSO Homicide detectives arrest Miguel Cosme for second degree murder





On Friday, July 21, 2017, PCSO Homicide detectives arrested 46-year-old Miguel Cosme of 1001 US Hwy 98 West in Frostproof, for one count second degree murder, after Cosme fatally stabbed his roommate during an argument.

The following is an excerpt from the affidavit, and is self-explanatory:

On July 20, 2017, at approximately 2251hrs Polk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1001 Hwy 98 W, Frostproof, Florida, in reference to a report of an armed altercation with a subject possibly being killed. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, Miguel Cosme, H/M, 09/28/70, was located standing in the front yard with his arms raised. He told deputies he “did it.”

Miguel Cosme was detained and law enforcement conducted a precautionary search of the residence locating the victim, an adult Hispanic male, immediately inside the doorway. The victim sustained multiple lacerations. Polk County Emergency Medical Service pronounced the victim deceased at 2315hrs.

Further examination of the decedent identified multiple lacerations to the neck and shoulder area. A small kitchen knife was located to the west of the victim.

A post-Miranda interview was conducted with Miguel Cosme at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Operation’s Center. Miguel advised he and the victim are roommates and have been for approximately three months. He stated they were sitting on the couch at their residence consuming beer. The victim was intoxicated according to Miguel. The victim began stating, “I don’t like the way you are.” Miguel advised this statement was offensive and discriminatory toward him. Miguel became enraged by these statement and punched the victim in the face with a closed fist. As the victim fell to the floor due to the punch, Miguel kicked him in the head and groin with his steel-toed work boots.

Miquel stated he went into his own bedroom and armed himself with a kitchen type knife. The suspect stated he thought the victim would harm him so he jabbed and cut the victim’s neck several times.

Based upon this investigation the suspect committed an act imminently dangerous to another and evincing a depraved mind regardless of human life. The suspect initiated the violence by striking the victim with his fists and then kicking him numerous times in the head and groin area with steel toed boots. Following this he armed himself and without any overt act on the part of the victim he stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife resulting in his death. This is probable cause to charge Miguel Cosme with Murder in the Second Degree with a Weapon.

Cosme was booked into the Polk County Jail this morning, and will be held on no bond until a first appearance hearing on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

—-Original article —-

Frostproof, Florida – Early Friday morning local residents woke up to a large law enforcement presence in West Frostproof.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Carrie Horstman, advised they are conducting a death investigation. The incident is located in West Frostproof on Hwy 98, just East of the South County Jail. It appears to be close to Gilberto Jose Rd.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as soon as more information is released.