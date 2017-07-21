Tree Limb Falls On Unsuspecting Driver This Morning

Lakeland Police Department Press Release

LAKELAND, FL (July 21, 2017) – On Friday, July 21, 2017 at approximately 7:30 a.m., a tree limb fell on top of a vehicle traveling on Success Avenue. Karen Barron was traveling northbound on Success Avenue, approaching Lake Morton Drive, when a tree limb, approximately 12 inches in diameter, came crashing down on top of the hood of her 2014 Dodge Challenger. In addition to the damage to Barron’s car, the limb also knocked over a portion of a brick wall on a neighboring property. The estimated damage to the brick wall is $750.00. The limb fell from a well known Lakeland tree, Lover’s Tree, which is reported to be over 300 years old.





Barron did not appear to suffer any injuries from the impact of the limb, but was transported to Lakeland Regional Health to be medically checked. City of Lakeland Risk Management and Parks and Recreation personnel responded to the scene and removed the limb. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours.

Initial inspections show that the limb did not exhibit any signs of decay or damage, making it impossible to predict that it would have fallen.