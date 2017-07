2017 Dawg Dayz Blues Fest is set for Sat. Aug.12 at Tanners Lakeside.





Starting at 2pm: the Jug Brothers

3pm:the Blue Roosters

4pm:Soul 2 Earth

5pm:Kevin Maines and the Volts

6pm:the Steve Arvey band

7 pm: harmonica wizard, Rockin’ Jake band(New Orleans)