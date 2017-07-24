Polk County Man Arrested For DUI & Driving Down Wrong Way On I-4

Lakeland, Florida – On Saturday evening, July 22nd, at approximately 10:07 PM, Florida Highway Patrol received multiple calls about a reckless driver

traveling westbound on I-4 near the mile marker 38. An FHP Trooper patrolling the area located a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by Tyson McMorrow,36, of Lakeland. Before the Trooper could attempt a traffic stop, McMorrow reportedly drove through the median and cable barrier into the eastbound lanes of I-4 while still traveling westbound. McMorrow soon stopped his vehicle westbound on the inside shoulder of eastbound I-4. As FHP Troopers approached McMorrow, he then drove to the outside shoulder and stopped. After a brief investigation, McMorrow was arrest for DUI, DUI Property Damage, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Driving on the Wrong Side of a Divided

Highway. McMorrow was transported to the Polk County Jail.



