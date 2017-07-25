Hit & Run Driver Darrell Coleman Jr. Still at Large

UPDATE to fatal hit-and-run investigation:

Darrell Coleman, Jr., of Lake Hamilton, is still at large. Darrell Lavel Coleman, Jr., whose last known address is 918 North Church Street in Lake Hamilton.





He currently has 3 Polk County warrants for his arrest:

Leaving the scene of a crash involving death;

Driving with a revoked license involving death;

Trespassing (he abandoned the car in someone’s yard, and fled the scene on foot).



Photo shows the car he was driving, in the yard where he abandoned it. The car is being housed at a PCSO facility and is being processed.

We are still seeking the public’s help to find Coleman, whose nickname is “Smooth.”

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION WHO WANTS TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD IS ASKED TO CALL HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or LOG ONTO www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!